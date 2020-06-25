The event will be held at the Roses Discount Store on Shurling Drive Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bibb County Schools' VIP Literacy Bus is back on the road, but this time, it is out to hire bus drivers.

Bus Route Supervisor Esther Muhammad says they'll be at the Roses Discount Store on Shurling Drive Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. People can apply for the position on the bus where they have cubicles set up.

Muhammad says they need at least 20 more bus drivers. She says this year, they're planning on having less students on buses for social distancing, meaning more trips for bus drivers and more drivers needed to get kids to school on time.

"It's going to be hard for one driver who is used to picking up 60 students to pick up 24, to come back and pick up 24 more, so we're trying to spread it out so we have enough drivers, so we can accommodate getting these students to school in a timely manner," Muhammad said.

The school system will have a second event on Tuesday, June 30 at the Roses Discount Store on Pio Nono Avenue from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

