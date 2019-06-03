MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a hit and run accident involving a pedestrian that took place on Walnut Street Wednesday afternoon.

A Bibb County Sheriff's Office press release says the accident happened at the Marathon Food Gas Station around 3:44 p.m.

It was reported 54-year-old Jeffery Bruce was bent over, pumping air into his tire, when he was struck by a car.

The office says the driver actually had his car in reverse when he backed into Bruce, pinning him between the two cars.

The driver then drove away, and Bruce was transported to the hospital where he is in stable condition.

No one else was injured, and the accident is still under investigation.

The office says the suspect is described as an elderly man with a white beard, possibly in his 70s. His car is possibly a brown Honda.

The release says it is possible the elderly man is unaware that he hit Bruce instead of another car.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.