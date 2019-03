MACON, Ga. — A 50-year-old woman was found dead at a Macon apartment complex just after 1 a.m. Saturday, that's according to Bibb County Deputy Coroner Luann Stone.

Deputies went out on a wellness check at the Highland Hills Apartments located at 2275 Gray Highway and found the woman's body. She was pronounced dead around 2 a.m.

Police are investigating this as a suspicious death, but investigators would disclose why. They are waiting on the autopsy results to give an official cause of death.