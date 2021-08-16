New dumpsters available for public after Bibb landfill closes

The county also plans to build a convenience center on 11th Street, where trash will be hauled out of town.

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County's Walker Road Landfill was closed to the public Monday, but if you live in Bibb, there's still a place to dump your trash.

April Harp of Macon gets her trash picked up by the county every Thursday, but lately, she's had to get rid of more garbage than usual.

"I actually have somebody working on my house. There's just constant bags and stuff from the repair," Harp said.

Harp says this is her second trip to the landfill this month.

"If I have any trash that won't fit in the trashcan, then I actually sometimes have to come down here and bring it," Harp said.

That's because she says the county won't take extra bags.

"It's certainly not pleasant, not something we want to do, but I can't have it building up at the house," Harp said."

Earlier this month, Harp took her load of trash to the landfill, but on Monday, she brought her garbage bags to the dumpsters at the end of 11th Street before you reach the landfill.

So why the change in drop-off location?

The county shut the landfill down permanently Monday.

"We knew it, and every landfill will eventually close as you fill them up," Macon-Bibb County Manager Keith Moffett said.

Moffett says it earned poor scores on some recent state inspections and the site simply ran out of space.

"Anyone that comes down to the landfill, they still have access. As a matter of fact, we used to have a weight requirement -- no more than 500 pounds -- but now, you can drop off as much as you can drop off," Moffett said.

The county wants to take your trash, but they won't accept paint, batteries, hazardous material, propane tanks, or tires.

They'll be emptying the dumpsters on an "as-needed basis."

"I was here in July. I came here the first or second of August, too. She never said they were going to close down, so I am just surprised," Harp said.

Harp said even though the landfill itself is closed, she is grateful the county provided dumpsters, because she can still get rid of her extra trash and it's a shorter drive for her than it was to go up to the actual landfill.

Moffett said they notified the public that the closing was happening.

Those dumpsters will be open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., which actually gives people more days to get rid of their trash.

The landfill was only open Monday through Wednesday.