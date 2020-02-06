MACON, Ga. — It's been just over a year and you can see the district's progress on the new Rileydale Elementary School, one of two major projects set to finish this August.

"I don't think we could've picked a better time to give them something to look forward to," Bibb Schools head of Capital Programs Sam Kitchens said.

He says two brand new schools is the kind of morale boost their students need.

"The new Appling Middle School and the new Rileydale Elementary, which you know is a combination between Brookdale and Riley which Riley was torn down last year, so we'll be moving into both of those new schools if and when we start back to in-person learning," Kitchens said.

The two projects cost about $18 million each, covered by E-SPLOST funds. Kitchens says the new buildings' biggest asset is their classroom technology.

"The technology part is huge, the ability for the kids to be interactive in the classroom and have the ability to engage with the teachers more hands on with technology devices is amazing," Kitchens said.

The district's also working to finish up Rutland and Westside High School's performing arts centers which will open by Sept.

Kitchens says they had some rain delays between Jan. and March, but they're still on track to finish Aug. 1.

The new Rileydale will serve about 750 students, combining the former Brookdale and Riley Elementary's student populations.

