'A level playing field': Bibb updates special event permit application process, closing 'loophole'

Commissioners voted 5-4 to make the changes, but it came with some criticism.

MACON, Ga. — Macon Mayor Lester Miller says he thinks some businesses are trying to skirt around traditional alcohol licenses using special event permits.

Miller says downtown businesses have complained for years about people coming in and getting event permits several times a week to serve alcohol.

It's cheaper than a traditional license, which can cost thousands. Miller says that's not the only reason commissioners voted 5-4 to make the changes.

"These policies need to be updated. They're past their time. And I've gotten a lot of complaints from businesses and residents," Miller explained. "We increased the price from $50 to $250. We want a 30-day requirement. If it's a special permit, or special event, you should know about it 30 days in advance."

Another big reason for the changes was safety. Miller says alcohol licenses require businesses to have security cameras. That's not a requirement for a special event.

Vibez General Manager Marshall Talley says he sees the value. Miller says Talley's neighbor, A Brookhaven Lounge, was forced out of business because others cut corners with event permits.

"I have no problem with the intent of the legislation," Talley said.

Even though it's designed to help downtown businesses, Talley says he thinks other businesses weren't considered.

"Event rental places. If I own an event rental spot, and I have to tell my guests, 'I can't serve you alcohol after 11:30, and you have to be out by 12,'" Talley said.

He feels the vote came too quickly, but Miller says it was the result of years of complaints and concerns.

"We need to look at these things seriously to make sure everyone has a level playing field, and make sure that we do everything to take care of the safety of the patrons and residents nearby," Miller said.