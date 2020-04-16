MACON, Ga. — COVID-19 and social distancing have complicated go-to modes of travel like carpooling and public transportation. For people without cars, riding a bike is the next best option.

That's why Bike Walk Macon partnered up with Recycle Macon to create a program that gets bikes to people who need them.

The program is designed to match donated bikes to people who apply for one and is free for anyone in Macon-Bibb county.

"We wanted to see if people had any bikes they'd want to get rid of and pass them on to people who could use a bike right now," says Bike Walk Macon executive director, Rachel Umana.

The program is looking for bicycles that are ready to ride and helps facilitate a hands-free exchange of the bike in a public place.

Bike Match Macon was inspired by a similar program that was successful in New York City.

According to Umana, one in three people in Macon don't have driver's license.

"A whole third of our county is trying to get out there but right now is especially difficult," says Umana. "The bike right now is one of the safest ways beyond having your own personal vehicle to get around."

If you are in need of a bike or have one you would like to donate, visit Bike Walk Macon's website to apply.

