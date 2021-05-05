Bike Walk Macon to hold annual Jane's Walk

The free walking festival is a way to celebrate neighborhoods, connect, with people in your area, and talk about ways to make the city better.

MACON, Ga. — If you're looking for a good adventure and some interesting stories, join Bike Walk Macon and hundreds of other cities around the world for the annual Jane's Walk.

The walk is in honor of Jane Jacobs, an activist and writer who died in 2006.

The free walking festival is a way to celebrate neighborhoods, connect with people in your area, and talk about ways to make the city better.

You'll find a mix of in-person and virtual conversations.

Engagement coordinator Koryn Young says the goal is for people to share stories and discover things about Macon.

"We're definitely in a place where it's their voice and it's what we're hearing from our community, and our community leaders, and our community members. That's really where the excitement comes in, is hearing what our local citizens want to say about where they live," Young said.

The festival kicks off on Friday and wraps up on Sunday. There is no registration necessary and people can watch all virtual walks live on walk Macon's Facebook page.