Camper Caper: Couple sets up mobile home along Sardis Church Road

Commissioner Bill Howell says code enforcement gave the couple 24 hours to move their vehicles.

MACON, Ga. — Drive along Sardis Church Road in south Bibb County, and you might notice a sight that's a little different: a camper.

Moving around seems to be the way for the Coachmaster parked just feet off the road.

"They were warned about parking there. They did it anyway," Commissioner Bill Howell said.

Online, the trailer became an overnight sensation — or a nuisance.

"Somebody reached out to me on Facebook on our south suburban page and asked me about it. I got to checking in on it this morning," Howell said.

Folks online say it's no stranger to the area. Howell says the couple that owns it had it impounded once over the weekend.

"Originally, it was just across the street from Love's on the cleared parking lot. It got impounded, and now it's back out here on another lot," Howell said.

He called the county code enforcement department Wednesday, and they came to check it out.

"It's kind of on private property, but I think it's in the easement. So, they have the authority to move it," he said.

As it turns out, this camper doesn't travel alone. Howell says code enforcement can also remove the SUV that towed it, because it's partially in the road.

"I think it just broke down. And that happens to be the vehicle that tows the trailer. So, I think they're giving them a little time to get it fixed," Howell said. "But I haven't seen a whole lot of progress."

That's one reason it's there, but there's another one, too: Proximity to work.

"I talked to the lady this morning. She says she works at the truck stop. I guess this is pretty close," Howell said.

He believes the couple planned to stay long-term. Howell says it's nothing new, but he believes these situations have become much more visible.

"I understand that homelessness is a problem. But we have to have a handle on it. And parking on the side of the road is just not going to happen," Howell said.

Howell says if the camper were a bit further back, it would be a more involved process to get it moved. That's because it would be on private property.