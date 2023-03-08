Central City Commons project one step closer to getting underway, more parking coming to downtown Macon

Alex Morrison with the Urban Development Authority says work on the commons could start as soon as January.

MACON, Ga. — A strip of downtown Macon's Poplar Street is a bit closer to getting a new look, and with it should come some extra parking.

The county says the Central City Commons project could help make parking downtown a little bit easier with a new parking garage. Plus, Kenzie Hoover says it will take away an eye sour.

"It's kind of ugly, not going to lie," Hoover said.

She was looking across Poplar Street at the Newman Building, which is the building that would be replaced under the Central City Commons project.

But local resident Carol Tsekas had a different take on that.

"I do like the historical value in saving buildings," Tseka said about the same spot.

Whatever you think of the area of Poplar Street immediately southeast of the Macon-Bibb County Government Center, something new is on the way.

"Definitely need more hotels downtown. That would be fun," Hoover said." As a student, [it is] always great to have more coffee places. That would be nice too."

'All of the above' is the answer to Hoover's wish, according to the plans. The complex would also include apartments and restaurants. Soon, people living in or visiting the heart of downtown Macon will have another spot to park.

"They build the parking deck. We purchase it from them," Urban Development Authority Executive Director Alex Morrison explained at Tuesday's county commission meeting. "We're not loaning them the money to build the parking deck. We're purchasing it from them once it's completed."

Morrison says developers will use about $18 million in bonds to build the garage, but they'll also enter a PILOT agreement with the county. PILOT stands for 'Payment In Lieu Of Taxes,' and essentially means there are no loans involved.

With plans for the parking deck underway, work can start in a few months.

"Everything else seems to be growing and revamped downtown, and I'm just always wondering, 'When is this building going to get its chance?'" Hoover asked.