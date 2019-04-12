MACON, Ga. — 'Tis the season for giving, and the Salvation Army's kettle bells are ringing.

Major Andrew Gilliam with the Salvation Army says they hope to raise $80,000 this Christmas season in Macon.

"Folks just giving out of their heart whatever they feel like when they come up by the kettle. Maybe it's a coin or two, sometimes it's dollars, maybe even a check," he said.

How much of that gets to the charity's cause?

"Nationally, 82 cents on every single dollar is directly given to folks in need," he said.

"We always tell consumers if a charity tells you that 100% of what you donate goes directly to the cause of the charity, they're lying to you," Kelvin Collins with the Better Business Bureau said.

The amount that actually reaches people in need depends on the charity's size and their overhead.

"82% is a good portion that goes because typically you're going to need 20-30% to pay payroll, to have insurance, to do fundraising," Collins said.

"The remaining 18 cents covers administrative costs -- the electricity in this building, the water that goes to pay for all of the stuff we use in the kitchen," Gilliam said.

Websites like Give.org can tell you how nonprofit organizations spend donations.

It shows the American Red Cross uses 90 cents of every dollar on programs and Feeding America uses 99 cents.

"Make sure that you are giving to the charity that you think you are, and that comes with a little homework," Collins said.

"Every dollar that we get is precious to us and so we try to make the most of it," Gilliam said.

Collins says looking up a charity's annual IRS 990 tax form for nonprofits can tell you how credible it is.

He also warns to look out for impostors who try to look like well-known charities and to avoid making large donations with credit or debit cards.

RELATED: Don't have cash? Salvation Army kettles now accept cashless donations

RELATED: 'I'm enjoying my better life': Macon man thankful to be living in tiny home

RELATED: No cash for the red kettle? Salvation Army now taking mobile payments

RELATED: VERIFY: Is your ‘dollar donation’ being used for a reimbursement?

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.















