One screening at the Macon Film Festival puts the focus on one of Central Georgia's favorite musicians

MACON, Ga. — The 15th annual Macon Film Festival is back in town and there are plenty of screenings to get excited about.

Among the films showing this year, one documentary three years in the making shines the spotlight on one of rock and roll's most legendary pianists.

"Chuck Leavell: The Tree Man" will show Friday night at The Grand Opera House.

Directed by Allen Farst, "The Tree Man" delves into three aspects of Leavell's life: music, forest conservation, and family.

"Allen and I have been working on this for over three years now and I have to tip my hat to him. He's done a masterful job," says Leavell, who executive produced the film.

The documentary features interviews with many of Leavell's friends and fellow musicians including Mick Jagger, Keith Richardson, and Eric Clapton.

In addition to exploring Leavell's life in the music world, the film details his work in conservation forestry.

Leavell says that while he enjoyed reminiscing on his time touring around the world, his favorite part of the movie is the love story between him and his wife Rose Lane White.

In February, Leavell and Farst took "The Tree Man" to the Sedona Film Festival where it won the People's Choice Award.

"When I remove myself from the theme, the whole subject matter, and just look at it as a film and how Allen chose to film it, how he chose to edit it, I'm very pleased and very proud of his work," says Leavell.

Now, Leavell is excited to bring the film back home to Macon.

While many films in the festival are available to view online, "The Tree Man" will only be screened at The Grand Opera House Friday evening at 7:30.

Leavell and Farst will hold a moderated Q&A after the screening.

Due to social distancing, seating will be limited and tickets must be purchased in advance.