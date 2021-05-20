It's a proposed guest house and social club at the corner of Hines Terrace and Vineville Avenue.

MACON, Ga. — Macon's Vineville neighborhood is buzzing about HoneyBee's.

That's a proposed guest house and social club at the corner of Hines Terrace and Vineville Avenue.

Not everyone's sweet on the plan.

Nick Bush has been living in the historic Vineville neighborhood for the past six years.

He says almost everyone is talking about the proposed rezoning of 2545 Vineville Avenue, which is almost in his backyard.

Bush said, "A house like that that's such a historical home in the middle of the neighborhood going to a commercial rezoning, I feel like it would be the first domino to fall down the Vineville corridor here. It's good idea. The project itself could be a great thing, just not in that location."

So what's the project?

Macon native William Elliott Dunwody wants to turn this property into the HoneyBee's: Guest House and Social Club.

Dunwody says the plan would cost him $545,000, plus $257,000 on deferred maintenance, not including improvements, and would be a boost to the area.

"I am actually trying to use it as amenity for the neighborhood, which I actually think would bring value to the neighborhood," said Dunwody.

Caleb Walker, who's lived in Vineville for 12 years, agrees.

Walker said, "I would love for someone to buy it and keep it a single family home, but it has been on the market for a long time. I would like to just see it being used and not go into disrepair. We have a 2-year-old son. It would be a great place to bring him in the afternoons."

According to Dunwody's realtor Ryan Griffin, the house and pool could eventually turn into a neighborhood club, except like Bush, a lot of his neighbors don't want it.

"Our walk all the way up and down Buford, there was only one person that didn't want to sign in opposition," said Bush.

The Vineville Neighborhood Association and the Georgia Trust of Historic Preservation have both opposed the project.

One of the objections from the Vineville Neighborhood Association was they argue the project will cause an dramatic increase in traffic on Ingleside Avenue as drivers try to avoid congestion on Vineville.