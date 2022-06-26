x
Macon

Crews working water main break on Riverside Drive

Crews are currently on site, developing a repair plan.
Credit: Bill Howell
Crews working on 12-inch water main break on Riverside Dr.

Macon Water Authority crews are working on a 12-inch water main break on Riverside Drive.

Crews are currently on site, developing a repair plan.

It broke near Marco's pizza on Riverside Drive at King Alfred Drive.

That area is currently closed to traffic.

According to Macon Water Authority Board Member Bill Howell, "a small number of businesses will be without water later this evening, but likely only a small number of customers will be affected."

This is a developing story. Stick with 13WMAZ for updates.

