'Driving me crazy': Macon man wants Emery Highway repaved

MACON, Ga. — 13WMAZ is kicking off our Driving Me Crazy series finding answers to road problems in Central Georgia with Emery Highway in Macon.

"My name is Alan Thomas and the potholes on Emery Highway are absolutely driving me crazy," Macon native Alan Thomas said.

Thomas has lived on the east side of Macon his whole life and wants to see better road conditions on his side of town.

"The drive out there on Emery Highway has been so bad for the past 20 years and it seems like they're always paving other parts of the town, but nobody comes out to East Macon. It's like we've been forgotten out here," Thomas said.

Emery Highway is a state highway, so it's the state's responsibility. Over the years, crews have worked to fix some of the potholes.

"They'll come out and patch it up with a temporary patch, next week it's back just as bad as it was to begin with, but I mean it's damaging people's cars they're driving down through there and, you know, you have to get an alignment about every other month because you're banging around so much," Thomas said.

Thomas says the stretch of Emery Highway between Jeffersonville Road through the underpass needs to be repaved.

Penny Brooks with the Georgia Department of Transportation says it's in the works.

"We have a resurfacing project scheduled for that section of Emery Highway. When we resurface a roadway, it means we're going to take up the entire top layer of asphalt, lay down all completely new asphalt, re-stripe it and that project is scheduled to start toward the end of next February, beginning of March when the temperatures warm up again after winter," Brooks said.

"I'm glad that it's on their agenda, I really am because maybe they'll take a look at it and see, 'Hey it needs to be done'," Thomas said.

Brooks says resurfacing projects usually take a couple of months to finish. Once it's complete they usually last up to 10 years.

