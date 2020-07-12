Driving Me Crazy!: Speeders on Sardis Church Road in Macon

A woman living on Sardis Church Road wants to know what city leaders can do to make the area safer.

MACON, Ga. — A woman living on Sardis Church Road in Macon says the speeders along the windy road are driving her crazy.

For 6 years, Gloria Allman and her husband have lived on Sardis Church Road.

She says getting out of her driveway is stressful.

"They don't do 35 miles an hour, so even if some of them are coming around the curve, you just better get on in the driveway or get out one," Allman said.

Captain Brad Wolfe with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they're well aware of the speeding concerns in this area.

"It's something we get complaints about pretty regularly and we're aware of it. When we can, we shift resources out there and deputies try to work a little bit for speed enforcement," Wolfe said.

Wolfe says people should begin to see some radar monitor controls along the road within the next 3 to 6 months.

"The roads have to be certified for the Department of Transportation for the use of speed detection devices. Sardis Church Road is, the extension is not. So we're going to get that done and then we'll be able to use radar out there," he said.

Allman says they've seen numerous car wrecks over the years on Sardis Church Road, including two crashes in May and November of this year where four people lost their lives.

Wolfe says they've stepped up patrols to monitor speeders.

"We know there's a problem. We're working on it. We're going to address the problem and everybody just be safe. Everybody take responsibility for your own safety and we'll do our part if they'll do their part," Wolfe said.

Allman asked about a three-way stop at the Barfield Dr. and Sardis Church Road intersection.

County spokesman Chris Floore sent a statement saying Traffic Engineering evaluated this intersection several times and said it doesn't meet their standards to warrant a three-way stop, particularly because there isn't a lot of traffic coming from Barfield Drive.