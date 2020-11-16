Driving Me Crazy!: Update on Lizella man looking to have street repaved

Alan Everett says the county did some patchwork on Waterwheel Court in February. We checked back in with the county's plans to have the road repaved.

LIZELLA, Ga. — In February, a Lizella man reached out to 13WMAZ about the poor conditions of his neighborhood road.

Alan Everett wanted to know what county leaders could do about the road problems that were driving him crazy on Waterwheel Court.

"What is preventing my road, my street, where my family and neighbors live from being resurfaced to an accepted level?," he said.



Now, he explains the work they've done nine months later.

"They did an assessment and, as you can see, a significant patch on the road about 20-foot long, 20-something feet long, but they also identified that the manhole here is protruding and has to be repaired prior to any kind of paving. We haven't seen anybody come out and work on that to date," he said.

Bibb County Engineer Director Charles Brooks says repaving Everett's road is on the agenda at the beginning of next year.

"Waterwheel Court is added to our alternative list of of streets for our 2020 paving program, which will happen. Well, actually, CB Matthews has already gotten that contract, and we should start seeing some action out there the first of the year, and Waterwheel will be one of the first ones that will be paved," Brooks said.

Everett is hopeful for a happy ending to their nearly three decade long road problem.

"We have done so much over the past. Petitions, calls, site visits by county officials with a lot of promises and no results, and so I'm very ecstatic about the projected paving in early 21, but I'm a little apprehensive until I see asphalt being poured," Everett said.