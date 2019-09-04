MACON, Ga. — Macon's Lake Tobesofkee boasts 1800 acres of recreation and 35 miles of sunny shoreline. You can really gain an appreciation for it from #Drone13.

There are three parks on the lake featuring boat launches, beaches, camping, and even a water park! You'll also find family-friendly features like picnic pavilions, playgrounds, and sand-covered swimming areas.

RELATED: Sandy Beach Water Park on sale for $595,000

Sandy Beach features camping, disc golf, and even a water park. Claystone Park has a huge wrap-around beach, amazing views, camping, boating, and a butterfly garden. Arrowhead Park has smaller family and swimming areas.

