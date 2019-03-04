MACON, Ga. — When college students go out, they often look for a safe way to get back home instead of drinking and driving, so we decided to take a look at tips you can use to make sure you are staying safe using ridesharing apps.

Some students at Mercer University are still searching for answers.

"I was shocked and curious as to what happened," Camille Karren said.

Columbia, SC, police say Samantha Josephson, a senior at the University of South Carolina was killed while trying to use Uber to get home.

Karren says she uses Uber about twice a month, but that may change.

"I probably won't be willing to take Uber as much as I was before. I won't be as willing to call an Uber," Karren said.

She says if she has to take a Lyft or Uber after a night out, she will be sure to follow these tips from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

"First thing you have to do is make sure the vehicle is the vehicle you called for," Lt. Raymond Reynolds said.

Reynolds says most ridesharing apps have a feature where you can share your location with family members.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office also suggests making sure you ask your driver his or her name to make sure you are hopping in the right Lyft or Uber.

"Also make sure you check the tag as well. Once you do that, you get in the vehicle and make sure you get in the backseat," Reynolds said.

"I never take a Uber by myself, I'm always with someone else. Before we get in the car, we ask them who they are here for, so they have to say our name," Karren said.

Reynolds says they have not received any complaints about ridesharing apps, but riders should always make safety their priority.

"Be aware of your surroundings. If you are with a person you have not met before in your life, make sure you are paying attention," he said.

It is important to note most ridesharing companies like Uber and Lyft have safety features within the application to keep the public safe.

