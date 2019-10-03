MACON, Ga. — A man died late Saturday evening after being hit by a car.

According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, around 10 p.m. Michael Lorin Brown, 69, was crossing the street near the 3700 block of Mercer University Dr. when he was hit.

The driver of the 2015 Volkswagen Jetta was Tiyanna Chaney, 28, of Forsyth. The release says Chaney was driving in the right lane as she headed west on Mercer University Drive, when Brown walked into the path of Chaney’s car.

Brown later died at the hospital.

The accident is still under investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.