MACON, Ga. — Just a few weeks out from the Cherry Blossom Festival in Macon, some cherry blossom trees are starting to bloom.

One of those trees sits right at the front of the driveway of the Fickling Farm off Rivoli Drive.

The farm is a favorite stop for tourists and festival goers, and the tree’s spot makes it a popular feature in paintings and photos.

The Fickling family home off Ingleside Avenue and Third Street Park are other popular spots to view cherry blossoms.

William A. Fickling Sr. fell in love with the trees and shared them around Macon. He later worked with Carolyn Crayton to found the festival in 1982.

The festival this year takes place from March 22-31.

To find a full list of events, click here.

