MACON, Ga. — College students are getting ready to end the school year, but some are getting ready to move in with people much older than them. Students at Mercer University and senior citizens are preparing to live together starting in August.

"We have lived all over south Georgia," Mavis Trice said.

At Carlyle Place on Zebulon Road in Macon, folks and people usually come to relax.

"This was not only a good location for us, but it was the thing we needed, as we moved forward in our life," Trice said.

RELATED: Mercer students paint Porta-Potties to educate people on how to reduce waste

She says there is always something to do, but soon Trice will have some younger residents moving in.

"Carlyle Place is partnering with Mercer University to do a students in residence program here on campus," Navicent's Director of Residential Life Susan Bankston said.

Bankston says the 'inter-generational' program will allow two students to live for free.

"We are hoping the students will be able to see what the aging population truly looks like. I think it is pretty easy to have a preconceived notion of what a senior may be," Bankston said.

Students will be required to spend 10 hours a week at Carlyle Place.

MORE: Mercer Law School and Woodruff House from #Drone13

"To be able to interact with one another, to glean from one another from generation to generation, what can help the both of us," Trice said.

Bankston says students will have their own apartment, spending their free time teaching music, art, or whatever residents need help with.

"Technology would be wonderful to learn," Trice said.

Trice says in a world where younger people may forget about older folks, she hopes this new program strengthens their bonds.

"We each have knowledge that is beneficial to one another, and it is important not to keep that to yourself," Trice said.

Bankston says the application process for students was very competitive, and they just recently narrowed it down to two students.