Get fully immersed with films made specially for the museum's planetarium

MACON, Ga. — If you've been wanting to take the way you watch films to the next level, the Museum of Arts & Sciences has just the thing for you.

Through August, the museum is bringing its annual Fulldome Film Festival to their planetarium.

In conjunction with the Macon Film Festival, Fulldome is featuring immersive films specially made for viewing in the dome.

Since renovating the planetarium in 2012, the museum is one of the only places in the southeast providing such an expansive level of film viewing.

"Macon can be a hub for innovative entertainment," says communications director Sherry Singleton. "We are leading the way in innovative art technology and I am so ready for the community to recognize that and celebrate it with us."

Fulldome has a wide range of films for viewers of all ages, including indie films and space adventures for kids.

Beginning August 21, the planetarium will start its ART Immersive Showcase featuring short films curated for art lovers.

"People that have gone in to view them have enjoyed them and it's something you can't get anywhere else," says Singleton. "We're the only ones doing this right now, so if you want that experience you gotta come see it."

Films will be shown at the Fulldome festival through August 27.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or on the Macon Film Festival's website.