Macon teen dies one month after high speed chase. Here's what we know

Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says the chase happened after he stole a car at a gas station.

MACON, Ga. — A 16-year-old from Macon died Sunday from injuries he got in a car crash following a high-speed chase last month.

Leon Jones identified the teen as Brandon Hill.

Jones says it started when a group of teens stole a vehicle from a gas station at Emery Highway and Coliseum Drive.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Department said the chase continued downtown.

The driver of the vehicle attempted to ram patrol cars and was driving dangerously in a congested area so a deputy used a PIT maneuver.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a power pole near 4094 Broadway. Hill was a passenger in the car.

