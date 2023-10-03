Macon teen dies one month after high speed chase. Here's what we know

MACON, Ga. — A 16-year-old from Macon died Sunday from injuries he got in a car crash following a high-speed chase last month.
Leon Jones identified the teen as Brandon Hill.
Jones says it started when a group of teens stole a vehicle from a gas station at Emery Highway and Coliseum Drive.
The Bibb County Sheriff's Department said the chase continued downtown.
The driver of the vehicle attempted to ram patrol cars and was driving dangerously in a congested area so a deputy used a PIT maneuver.
The driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a power pole near 4094 Broadway. Hill was a passenger in the car.
WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:
RELATED: Family in shock, wants justice after brother and sister found shot and killed on I-85 in Georgia
RELATED: Burning Man flooding strands tens of thousands at Nevada site; authorities are investigating 1 death
RELATED: Coco Gauff is the 1st US teen since Serena Williams to reach consecutive US Open quarterfinals
RELATED: India's moon rover completes its walk, scientists analyzing data looking for signs of frozen water
13WMAZ+
Get more news and information from 13WMAZ by downloading our 13WMAZ+ app on our Roku and Amazon Fire Stick devices.
This allows you to watch more 13WMAZ on-demand and access your favorite 13WMAZ shows like Central Georgia Focus and our More Than A Number special, an award-winning initiative designed to help families after tragic events communicate with the media.
Here is more on our 13WMAZ+ app and how you can download it today: