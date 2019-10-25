MACON, Ga. — If you want to celebrate fall and art in style, you can stop by Stratford Academy this week. You'll be able to pick out your own hand-blown glass pumpkin.

In honor of their 4th annual Celebrating Art Week, the school put out over 500 glass pumpkins for sale.

Celebrating Art Week is all about shining the spotlight on Central Georgia's art community.

In addition to the pumpkin patch, Stratford is also celebrating with its own art gallery and a gift market.

Art Week isn't only for viewing, participants can sign up for paint & sip and glassblowing lessons.

Kids at the glass pumpkin patch get to make pumpkins of their very own from professionally changed glassblowers.

"It's great teaching kids," says Hot Glass Academy glassblower, Jesse Durham. "It's all new to them. I'm kind of envious of them... I get to see it through their eyes for the first time."

Celebrating Art week started Wednesday and runs through Saturday, Oct. 26.

