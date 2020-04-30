MACON, Ga. — Starting Friday, 13 of Goodwill of Middle Georgia's stores will reopen their doors to shoppers.

The nonprofit has been designated as an essential business and will continue collecting donations through a new no-contact process.

The decision to resume operations will put over 200 furloughed employees back to work.

"We were really unsure of how [employees] were going to react... but we just had really positive feedback," says Director of Donated Goods Christine Butler. "We had several employees ask if they could just come back and volunteer."

Goodwill relies on money from their stores to provide people in the community with career development and work training.

All stores were disinfected while closed and now Goodwill is implementing new safety practices to keep shoppers and employees healthy.

Some of those practices include greeters wiping down shopping carts, encouraging social distancing, and removing seating areas.

After May 1, Goodwill stores will be open 7 days a week from 11-6 p.m.

