MACON, Ga. — Middle Georgia Regional Library launched their Macon Museum Pass initiative in a news conference Thursday morning.

The pass is available for checkout with a library card at all 405 public libraries in Georgia, and allows you to get in for free at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, the Museum of Arts and Sciences, and the Tubman Museum, for up to four people.

The passes can be checked out for one week.

Director for Middle Georgia Regional Library Jennifer Lautzenheiser says the pass is the first of its kind. She says many passes exist in public libraries, but this is the first time three institutions have come together for one pass.

It's all part of a grant supported by the Georgia Public Library Service.

They say the passes will be ready for use by the end of the month.

