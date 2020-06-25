The new senior living center will have an wing for Alzheimer patients and public space for the community

MACON, Ga. — Thursday morning, the Historic Macon Foundation turned dirt on one of their oldest Fading Five projects.

The former Alexander IV Elementary School on Ridge Avenue will be turned into a senior living center. The project is scheduled to finish in the spring of 2021.

The new Alexander IV Senior Living Center will hold 60 assisted living units and an entire wing dedicated to memory care and patients with Alzheimer's disease.

Historic Macon Foundation has been planning the reconstruction project with construction companies and Macon-BibbCounty since 2016.

"Preservation takes a lot of time, a lot of patience, and a lot of tenacity," says Historic Macon director Ethiel Garlington. "To celebrate the groundbreaking today, to see the building coming out of the ground, to see the progress made on this historic monument is very exciting."

The cost of renovating the six-acre property is a projected $12.5 million.

In addition to the new amenities for senior living, the center will also feature public spaces that can be used by the Macon community.

The former school building was built in 1932 and officially closed its doors to students in 2008.

Alexander IV has been on the foundation's Fading Five list since 2015.

The foundation is also continuing work on other historical Macon buildings including the Seventh Street coaling tower and Guy E. Paine house on Hillcrest Avenue.

Historic Macon Foundation is accepting endangered property nominations for their 2020 Fading Five list until July 9.

