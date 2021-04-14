Beginning April 24, customers can begin dialing 10 digits in the 912 area code, including Savannah, and the 478 area code, including Macon and Warner Robins.

MACON, Ga. — Starting soon, making a local phone call is going to change.

You're going to have to start including the area code if you're not already.

One Central Georgia couple says they're up to the challenge.

Melvin Fussell always hears his wife Ester on the phone.

"For the most part, she's really trying to help someone," said Fussell.

He says the pandemic has limited her in-person contact with friends and family.

"Now, she uses the phone more so in order to communicate with people," said Fussell.

Sitting in her living room, you'll hear her call her kids and even her kids' in-laws.

First, she has to pick up her landline and physically punch in the number.

Fussell said, "Then, if I am calling local, I just dial the local number and I don't have to put 478."

However, starting soon, folks in the 912 and the 478 area codes will have to dial the area code and then the seven-digit number to make local calls.

Georgia Public Service Commissioner Tricia Pridemore says that's because a new National Suicide Prevention Hotline number, 988, is starting.

Fussell isn't bothered by the change.

"It's called life, and in life, you have to make adjustments," said Fussell.

She also says she values her friendships and is used to these changes.

"Many of us have been together for many, many years, and I am not going to let a digital number or area code separate us," said Fussell. "When I was growing up, you had to say to the operator what number you wanted and so on."

Pridemore says now is also a good time to update your medical alert devices and your home and business security systems, and your contacts.

Beginning April 24, customers can begin dialing 10 digits in the 912 area code, which includes Savannah, and the 478 area code, which includes Macon and Warner Robins.

Starting October 24th, 10 digits will be mandatory.