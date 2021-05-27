The groups provide mental health care to the homeless in downtown Macon at Daybreak.

MACON, Ga. — Doctors at Coliseum Psychiatric Center saw a need for on-site mental health resources at Macon's homeless centers.

Daybreak is a resource center aimed at helping the homeless, and it's also where Coliseum psychiatric residents come on Thursday mornings.

Doctor Brian Wright is a second-year psychiatric resident at Coliseum Medical Center.

"I enjoy seeing people regain hope," said Wright.

Similarly, Doctor Jacob Hanna is a third-year psychiatric resident at Coliseum Medical Center.

"I love sitting down with patients and getting to hear stories," said Hanna.

Both of them provide mental health care to the homeless in downtown Macon at Daybreak.

Wright said, "We have people who are veterans who came back from times of service, and because of the mental wounds that were not clearly visible, they did not have access to care."

This is month 2 for them, and they're already seeing more interest.

"People have more and more started to request to come see us, which is really exciting," said Hanna.

According to Daybreak's director, Sister Theresa Sullivan, Wright and Hanna are two of 16 psychiatrists-in-training who come to Daybreak.

Sullivan said, "Once a week, they are coming down to Daybreak to see our patients, and then we are assisting with the mental health medications that they may or may not need."

In addition, according to Daybreak's clinical manager Heather Sostarich, it's on-site, free, and available to all Daybreak patients.

"They know that we are here for them and that we are just reminding them every week that they are here," said Sostarich."The people who haven't made that choice to talk to somebody eventually will."

Wright told me his conversations last anywhere from 30 to 45 minutes.

"There's no reason that anybody should not have access to care here in our community now," said Wright. "We're helping to take down that barrier to help everybody get the help that they need."

Residents like Hanna and Wright serve about three to four people a week.

Daybreak serves about 80 homeless folks a day.