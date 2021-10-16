'I would love it': Bibb leaders considering bringing casino to Macon

Next year, Georgia legislators expect to consider a plan for four casinos and two racetracks around the state.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County leadership shared more details on plans to revitalize the Macon Mall Friday.

In addition to an amphitheater, Mayor Lester Miller says he hopes to bring a casino to the mall.

Some folks are happy about it, and some aren't.

However, Mayor Miller says if a casino comes to one of the mall's former anchor stores, there is plenty of space in the parking lot for a hotel.

The Macon Mall opened in 1975.

"Everybody in Macon that has been here for awhile has got memories of the Macon Mall -- things they've done, or people they've taken on dates," Miller said.

David Barwick actually worked there.

"In 1991 and 1992, back in the old days, I guess," Barwick said.

But now, he not only works on Eisenhower Parkway, but he owns his own company, Apparel Authority.

He says he's excited about the possibility of a casino at the Macon Mall.

"We're excited to re-birth this sort of time. We are just really excited to see a breath of fresh air come to the mall and this area," Barwick said.

In an interview with Liz Fabian with the Center for Collaborative Journalism, Mayor Lester Miller said he's already talking to casino companies.

Betty Gaston lives in the area. She said she'd like to see this kind of business move in.

"I would love it. It would be so nice for us to have one here in Macon. I have never been to the casino. I've always wanted to, so if it comes to the Macon Mall, I'll be able to go to the casino," Gaston said.

The Georgia General Assembly would have to approve casinos, and Georgia voters would need to pass a gambling referendum to make it all happen.

Mayor Miller says he bets that could happen next year.

"Hopefully, we will get some extra business out of all of this," Barwick said.

Barwick actually met his wife while working at the Champs inside of the mall, so that's another reason why he wants the area to keep growing.

Next year, Georgia legislators expect to consider a plan for four casinos and two racetracks around the state.