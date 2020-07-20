New Macon nonprofit holds food giveaway for homeless

New nonprofit 'Inspiring a Better Future' gave away bagged lunches to Macon's homeless population on Monday

MACON, Ga. — The nonprofit 'Inspiring a Better Future' held a food giveaway at three locations around Macon on Monday afternoon.

Jawara Beard, a Macon native, founded the nonprofit to help people in need by doing different projects around the community.

"It's part of the relief of COVID-19," Beard said. "We decided, you know, let's help out a little bit."

With donations from Kroger, Frito Lay and Pepsi Co., 'Inspiring a Better Future' prepared 300 bagged lunches to give away to the homeless.

"I could kinda see some of the problems that's going on in Macon, and I decided, you know, instead of just complaining about it, why not get out and be part of the solution?" Beard said.

They gave away food at Loaves and Fishes Ministry, Daybreak Day Resource Center and Salvation Army.

Beard says he would like to do more food giveaways in the future, but he is still trying to work out getting the donations to make it happen.

You can learn more about 'Inspiring a Better Future' by visiting their Facebook page.

RELATED STORIES

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.