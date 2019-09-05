MACON, Ga. — A Macon woman is looking for answers, because she says the county is not taking care of Fort Hill Cemetery in east Macon.

While crews with Bibb County Parks and Beautification spent Tuesday and Wednesday cutting the grass, Jackie Simpson says seeing them cut it is 'ironic' because she says the grass is always overgrown.

"This has been going on for several years," Simpson said.

She said it's not an uncommon sight.

"It just looks like it's abandoned, and it is so sad, you know," Simpson said.

Simpson says eight of her family members are buried at Fort Hill.

"When my mom and dad died we put them out here, and when my brother died we put him out here," Simpson said.

Recently Simpson says one tree grew so much, they actually had to cut it back, just so they could see their family members' grave site.

With Mother's Day around the corner, Simpson is looking for answers.

"If they can keep it cut on a regular basis, not every week, I don't expect that, but at least once a month," Simpson said.

Spokesperson for the county Chris Floore says with recent rain and fewer workers, the Parks and Beautification Department has fallen behind on some of their work.

"We are out here today, and the city is out here cutting the grass, it is very ironic," Simpson said.

Floore says it takes three days to cut all the grass in Fort Hill Cemetery, plus the county has three other cemeteries to take care of.

Simpson says she knows the county has a lot of grass to cut, but she hopes they stay on top of things.

"That's why the city needs to step up and do its responsibilities," Simpson said

Floore says the Parks and Beautification Department is also required to keep the passive parks and green space in the county clean.