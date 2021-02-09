Within the next year, if you use an iPhone, you'll be able to store your license and ID card digitally.

MACON, Ga. — No wallet? No driver's license? No problem, as you long as you have your phone.

That's right -- a virtual version of your driver's license could be coming to your cell phone soon.

Within the next year, if you use an iPhone, you'll be able to store your license and ID card digitally.

Mary Thomas of Macon is looking forward to Georgia's digital license option.

"There's a lot of changes. You can be either for it or against it, but I think's going to happen either way," Thomas said.

According to Apple, eventually, TSA will accept a digital copy of a Georgia-issued license or ID on the iPhone at participating airports.

Thomas doesn't fly, but she hopes the digital license will be a valid proof of ID at banks, doctor offices, and at traffic stops, too.

Thomas also said, "It would be more convenient for me if I could just pull up my phone anytime I need to use my license."

Lieutenant Wesley Ransom with the Patrol Division of the Jones County Sheriff's Department says law enforcement is watching, but not jumping on board yet.

"Generally, laws lag slightly behind technology updates. As the world is progressing, we have to try to find ways to adapt the current standards within the new possibilities, so I'm sure within the next year, they'll be an update from our legislature, guidance for our businesses, and law enforcement and those things," Ransom said.

LaShanda James with Georgia Driving School, Inc. also supports the idea but thinks there should be a non-iPhone option.

James said, "It's all new and in the works, but immediately, I had questions thinking about the Android, non-iPhone."

Department of Driver's Services spokesperson Shevondah Leslie says they're working on an option for Android users, too.

"It's not that DDS is forcing everyone to get a mobile driver's license. It's just for people that want that piece of technology," Leslie said.

Airports are the going to be the fist places to accept the digital Georgia IDs and driver's licenses.

Apple says your identity data is encrypted and protected against tampering and theft.

Now, the Department of Driver's Services won't force you to use a digital license or ID in place of the physical card. It'll just be an option for your convenience.

At this time, law enforcement has not included a digital license or ID into their legal jargon.