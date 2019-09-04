MACON, Ga. — Commissioner Joe Allen says when it comes to board member appointments, 99% of the time "they just pass the darn thing."

Lester Miller, speaking as Bibb County Board of Education president, said whoever heads his board should serve on Macon-Bibb's Land Bank Authority, which buys and sells blighted properties.

"We have money with the school system that perhaps the county doesn't have sometimes, because we have no input with the Land Bank Authority," said Miller.

Elaine Lucas and Virgil Watkins asked for the school board to pay for the seat and for a contract to be drawn up before they approve the proposal.

"If you don't want to partner with the Bibb County Board of Education, perhaps we don't have to be a part of the intergovernmental agreement... no, no that's not what he's saying and don't get an attitude," said Miller.

The owners of those blighted properties often owe taxes to the school district.

But under their agreement, the school board currently allows the authority to sell the properties and waive the taxes.

Without that agreement, the school board could block land sales or charge a fee.

Miller left the meeting after Lucas passed on him while he was trying to respond to a question. Commissioners tabled the proposal.

Mallory Jones says he supports the appointment. He says Commissioners Lucas and Watkins are trying to kill the resolution by pretending they need more information.

"It's political stonewalling by a couple of commissioners, and that's all there is to it," said Jones.

The proposal reads the serving president of the Board of Education would serve on the Land Bank Authority.

Since Miller is running for mayor, he will have to step down from the school board to run, so if the proposal passes someone else would take his place.

Miller says he plans to bring the discussion up at their next school board meeting on April 18th.