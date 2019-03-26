MACON, Ga. — The newly-named Ocmulgee Mounds National Historic Park celebrated their new national park status Monday afternoon with a ribbon cutting.

There was live music, a cake, and several county leaders in attendance, including Mayor Robert Reichert.

Park superintendent Jim David spoke at the celebration and was honored for serving 45 years in the National Park Service.

Principal Chief for the Muscogee Creek Nation, James Floyd, was there and thanked the community and park leaders for all their hard work helping to push the bill through legislation.

"We all understand the historical significance here, and we always keep that near and dear to us, because when we come back, to us, it's coming back home," Floyd said. "When we look to the trees and the water, it's really in our blood."

The park was signed into national park status by President Donald Trump around two weeks ago.

The park is hosting Lantern Light Tours this weekend for Cherry Blossom Festival. Click here to learn more.

