MACON, Ga. — Many people in west Bibb County aren't too happy about taking detours after a 12-inch water pipe burst near their neighborhood.

Log Cabin Drive is still closed to the public, whether you are driving through there or walking on the bridge -- everything is closed, forcing many people to find a detour.

The pipe broke Friday under a bridge on Log Cabin Drive.

"My immediate reaction was shock, like a bridge collapsed, and I was like, I go that way all that time, so I was thinking like, 'What if I was on that bridge or if someone else was on that bridge?'" Dana Turk said.

Turk lives just around the corner.

She says the road closing changes the way her daughter gets to work.

"She thought she was about to go that route and she had to actually turn around and find a different route to take, but it just added a little more time," Turk said.

Macon Water Authority Board Member Bill Howell says crews temporarily rerouted the the waterline Friday afternoon, and they restored water by 7 a.m. Saturday.

"Crews worked through the night to get it on," Howell said.

However, it could take a couple more weeks before the road is reopened.

"People don't like change, and I understand that as well as anybody. We'd rather repair is right than repair is quick and have a problem," Howell said.

Macon Water crews started working on the damage Monday. Howell says they will not shut off the water again.

"My main concern is getting the construction is right, getting whatever people you need to do to make sure it is a secure area. A lot of people walk that way, ride bikes, because it does have sidewalks on the bridge, so I just really want them to make sure that it is secure and safe," Turk said.

Turk says in case of an emergency everyone in this neighborhood should start to think of a detour route or another hospital to go to, because this bridge's construction is keeping them from Piedmont Macon North.

She also says the bridge connects her neighborhood to Riverside Drive, Forest Hill Road, and Forsyth Road, where most people in her neighborhood go to Kroger.

The Macon Water Authority has not said how much this will cost or what caused the pipe to burst.

Howell says they are going to reach out to an engineering firm that will check for structural damage.

The bridge is just north of where the road intersects with Mercer University Drive.