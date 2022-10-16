Macon Arts Center hosts Wizard Fest Sunday

Wizard Fest started in 2017 and it was inspired by Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings.

An interactive, fantasy-themed party took place at the Macon Arts Center Sunday evening.

Dozens of people showed up to a room full of cloaks, brooms and wands.

They played wizard games and trivia, and danced to a live DJ.

And, at the end of the night, they held a costume contest.

"We turn our music up particularly as the night gets going and we like everyone to kind of let their hair down and have a good time. There is that fun element to it. There are themed drinks and different things that really keep everything immersive into that kind of magical world," said Tony Azzaro.

Azzaro helped plan the event.

He says Wizard Fest started in 2017 and it was inspired by the "idea of giving people who grew up with Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings" a place to come together and enjoy it.

"We give people that opportunity to celebrate that fandom. No matter where you are coming from, who you are, and what it is that gets you psyched about it, you have the place here to come together with people who enjoy it as much as you do and really feel like you're at home, if you will, in the wizarding, magical world," Azzaro said.

He says Wizard Fest travels from city to city, but this week, they came down from Atlanta to give Macon the magical experience.

"We hadn't been here before and we actually kind of get tipped off based on places we have been before. Atlanta is a frequent stop for us. We love being in Atlanta and every time we are here, we get people who send us messages and we've heard about Macon and the amazing Arts Center that is here. We are really psyched about the set-up, the backdrop and everything else we have tonight. So, we wanted to make sure we made a stop in Macon," Azzaro said.