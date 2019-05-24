MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb fire crews battled an early morning house fire at 2510 Napier Avenue Friday, causing the section of the road near Patterson Street to be shut down.

Fire Investigator Ben Gleaton with the Macon-Bibb Fire Department says they got the call about the fire around 5:35 a.m.

Gleaton says two people live in the home, but were not inside at the time. They were staying next door, because their air conditioner was broken. No one was hurt.

Gleaton says the fire started on the second floor in the main front bedroom. They don't know what caused it as yet.

Gleaton says the section of the road near Napier Avenue and Patterson Street should be reopened within an hour.

The fire department will be out on-scene for at least four more hours.

