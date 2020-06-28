Macon Centreplex streams live Garth Brooks concert for drive-in event

Cars piled into the Macon Centreplex parking lot to prepare for a special concert event.

MACON, Ga. — On Saturday night, Garth Brooks fans got a chance to see him perform live from their cars.

The concert started at 9 p.m at the Macon Centreplex, which is one of 300 drive-in theaters streaming a live concert by the country music singer.

Some people remained in their cars while others pulled out folding chairs and enjoyed the weather.

There were three big screens to choose from complete with sound systems.

Tickets went on sale for the concert more than a week ago. There was also a full concession stand for food and drinks.

MORE RELATED HEADLINES

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.