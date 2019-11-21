MACON, Ga. — This year, Macon Regional Crimestoppers have been working hard to find Central Georgia's most wanted.

To celebrate that, the organization held its 18th annual Crimestoppers Community Luncheon at the Macon City Center.

They showcased the success of their most wanted lists, which helped put dozens of criminals behind bars.

Community members and law enforcement from across Central Georgia came out to the Macon City Center to raise money for Crimestoppers.

The money raised pays for the rewards for people who call in tips.

The luncheon also honored fallen officers.

13WMAZ's Frank Malloy was there to emcee the event.

