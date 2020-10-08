Bibb County Deputies investigating after person found unresponsive dies

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a person found unresponsive earlier this month died Sunday.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a person found unresponsive earlier this month died Sunday.

According to a press release, on Thursday, August 6th, 2020 deputies were called to a person down off Hamlin Road around 5:30 p.m.

Witnesses say that 61-year-old Dennis Greene was found unresponsive in the back yard of his house. Friends that found him say he may have fallen off the back porch and reported wounds to his head.

Greene was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and passed away on Sunday. An autopsy is scheduled to be performed this week and deputies are still investigating.