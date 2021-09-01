Ar'erel and Chase own two clothing lines in downtown Macon. Project 32 organizer Joseph Mann says they want to show them their work in the community doesn't go unnoticed.

"Chase is one of the kids that we work with regularly with Fathers Among Men and the camps that we do, and his mom, she's an avid supporter, so like I said, we give back to the community, they give to us, and we give back, and we just love what they do," Mann said.