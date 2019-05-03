MACON, Ga. — Joshua White is feeling famous after taking a video of Sunday's storm from the sixth floor of the orange parking garage at the Medical Center, Navicent Heath.

He says his post on Facebook got 108 shares and 11,500 views on his page alone.

The video shows a flag pole outside Navicent bending in half, and a short while later, a transformer exploding on a different street.

The storm left damage throughout the downtown Macon area.

Megan Allen, spokesperson for Navicent Health, says they sustained mild damage with the bent flag pole and two windows blown out at the Peyton Anderson Cancer Center.

Spencer Hawkins, Bibb County's Emergency Management Agency director, says the most damage occurred near First, Walnut and Mulberry Streets.

Many large trees were uprooted, dumpsters flipped and numerous signs lay toppled on the ground.

"When I put my phone out over the thing, I could barely hold onto it. It was trying to pull, blow the phone out of my hand," White said. "It was almost like you had your phone out of the car trying to hold it."

White calls it an adrenaline rush.

"I was trying to decide if it could pick me up and take me out of the parking deck," said White.

He says he even saw the wind move cars, and that it actually reminded him of when Hurricane Irma tore through Macon.

Hawkins says crews worked Sunday night and Monday morning to clear debris. He expects most of it to be cleared by Wednesday.

If you'd like to report storm damage to the county, you can call 478-832-6300.

