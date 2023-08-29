First ever Macon Mural Festival celebrates art in downtown Macon

The Macon Mural Festival is a 3-day event bringing artists together to recognize the abundance of talent in Central Georgia.

MACON, Ga. — Macon has its fair share of festivals, and a brand new one is coming to downtown Macon early next month.

The first-ever Macon Mural Festival is a 3-day event bringing artists together from across the county and from right here in Central Georgia.

"Our mission statement is an opportunity to brand Macon as a vibrant and creative destination and instill community pride through telling our story via murals," Project Director for the Macon Arts Alliance Bo Walker said.

During the festival, you can visit all the murals you already know and love and see live muralists create new works at five different locations in downtown Macon. Muralists will begin painting on Friday.

There will also be a free Mural celebration party at Triangle Arts on Saturday where you can meet the artists. The party is from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. On Sunday, you can see the finished murals.

Walker says it's important to celebrate all the effort that goes into creating a mural from the long hours to the materials and skill it takes it make such a large work of art.

"I think this gives us an opportunity to celebrate the application, the hard work of the artist, and just everybody excited about it," he said.

There will be a tent in front of the Macon Arts Alliance in downtown Macon where you can pick up a map to see where all the new and old murals are located.

Walker says there will be free paint spots downtown so you can try your hand at creating a unique work of art.

Muralist Kevnin 'Scene' Lewis will have a spray paint class at the 567 Center on Saturday where you can learn to create art just like he does.

During the same weekend, you can also enjoy the First Street Art and Wine Festival hosted by Just Tap'd.

Walker says it's just a good time to go out and enjoy all downtown Macon has to offer.

He says there's no denying that Macon has an abundance of creativity and the Macon Mural Festival can inspire pride in residents, but it can also show visitors how special the city is.

"So I think it's important when visitors come to Macon they see that not only do we have this talent and this pool of creatives, we have a community that embraces the arts and you can see it on the walls of our buildings," Walker said. "So not only do we produce creative, talented artists, we embrace the work that they do."

The festival runs from Sept. 8-10.

Here is where you can find the new murals and the artists who paint them.