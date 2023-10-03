Macon teen dies one month after high speed chase

A 16-year-old from Macon died Sunday from injuries he got in a car crash following a high speed chase last month.
Leon Jones identified the teen as Brandon Hill.
Jones says it started when Hill stole a vehicle from a gas station at Emery Highway and Coliseum Drive.
The Sheriff's Department said the chase continued downtown.
Hill attempted to ram patrol cars and was driving dangerously in a congested area so a deputy used a PIT maneuver.
Hill lost control of the vehicle and hit a power pole near 4094 Broadway.