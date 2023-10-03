Macon teen dies one month after high speed chase

Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says, "the chase happened after he stole a car at a gas station."

A 16-year-old from Macon died Sunday from injuries he got in a car crash following a high speed chase last month.

Leon Jones identified the teen as Brandon Hill.

Jones says it started when Hill stole a vehicle from a gas station at Emery Highway and Coliseum Drive.

The Sheriff's Department said the chase continued downtown.

Hill attempted to ram patrol cars and was driving dangerously in a congested area so a deputy used a PIT maneuver.