MACON, Ga. — One Macon teen hopes to help slow the spread of coronavirus while giving back to her community

Hailey Firlotte spent the summer learning how to sew from her mother. After she mastered the hobby, Hailey decided to put her skills to good use and started sewing masks.

Hailey made more than 100 face coverings and donated them all to the United Way of Central Georgia. She says she just wants to help the world get back to normal as soon as possible, and she found a simple way she could help make that happen.

"It's really good feeling to make a positive impact during such a dark time, as something as simple as wearing a mask and following the CDC guidelines, us a country will be able to go back to normal quicker," Hailey said.