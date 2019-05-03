MACON, Ga. — Those at Crystal Lake Apartments are without water again on Monday night.

The Macon Water Authority posted to their Facebook page around 7 p.m. that they had turned off the water at the apartments as an 'emergency outage.'

The post goes on to say there was a 'major internal leak' at the complex.

Macon Water Authority EMERGENCY OUTAGE NOTIFICATION Crystal Lake Apartment Community Macon Water Authority has turned off water services at the Crystal Lake Apartment complex. We have confirmed a major internal leak...

From the post, it is unclear which buildings, or if all buildings are without water.

This is just one of the several problems the apartment complex, located off of Chambers Road, has been facing for over a year.

We are working to get more information. Stay with 13WMAZ for updates on this story.

MORE CRYSTAL LAKE COVERAGE:

Troubled history: A timeline of problems at Crystal Lake Apartments

UPDATE | Owner of Crystal Lake Apts appears in Bibb court

A look at Macon's rental market: Crystal Lake residents looking for comparable rates

'Some people I know are on the streets:' Macon-Bibb looking to provide housing assistance for Crystal Lake tenants

'This isn't the first, second, nor third time this has happened:' Crystal Lake tenants receive notices that water shuts off in 30 days

'Uninhabitable:' Evacuated Crystal Lake residents receive eviction letters

'People in jail live better than us': Ceiling collapses on teen at Crystal Lake Apartments

'I have never wanted to leave a place as bad as now:' Crystal Lake apartments still without power and water

Macon Water Authority shuts off water at Macon apartment complex