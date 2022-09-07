Dozens attend Macon's Picnic in the Park

Nearly a dozen food trucks, selling sweets, barbecue, snow cones and more, lined the grass for a fun afternoon.

MACON, Ga. — Macon's second 'Picnic in the Park' took place on Saturday at Carolyn Crayton Park.

Dozens of families showed up to enjoy the food, listen to the music, and drink beer.

Nearly a dozen food trucks, selling sweets, barbecue, snow cones and more, lined the grass for a fun afternoon.

They also had a kids zone with water activities, sidewalk chalk, and more.

Brion Stallworth came to eat some fried Oreos with two of her best friends.

"I am having plenty of fun! Macon needs to do more of this, more community events, it would be lovely," Stallworth said.

She says, they heard about the event on Facebook.

"Because, we wanted to get outside and not be stuck inside of the house," Stallworth said.

Macon's Recreation department also called today's event the food truck festival.

The event ran from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more events, head over to Macon's website.