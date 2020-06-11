x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Georgia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports, and more | Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com

Macon

Man fulfills quest to eat more than 15 burgers during Macon Burger Week

Will Shoemaker was ready to taste them all.

MACON, Ga. — It's Macon Burger Week, and one man is taking full advantage.

Because of the pandemic, Macon Burger Week happened a little later than usual this year, with many participating restaurants offering their creations to-go to help thin the crowds, and Will Shoemaker was ready to taste them all. 

He ate more than 15 burgers in three days. Shoemaker says it's super-exciting to have the opportunity, so much so that he had to train for it.

Photos: Macon Burger Week 2020 burgers

1 / 20
Macon Burger Week
Glory Days Pimento Cheese Crunch Burger: Steak burger grilled with a signature spice blend topped with home-made pimento cheese, house-made chips, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a brioche bun

"You know, it's a good thing to be able to eat -- I like that -- but it's also a risk to health. I have to walk anywhere from 5 to 9 miles a day to be able to eat and consume these calories," Shoemaker said.

You still have time to grab a burger or 20. Macon Burger Week ends on Sunday. Grab a bite and cast your vote for your favorite.

RELATED: Macon Burger Week 2020 announces biggest line-up yet

RELATED: Dining Differently: Macon's Kinjo Kitchen + Cocktails

RELATED: Owners of popular Macon seafood spot open second location