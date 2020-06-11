Will Shoemaker was ready to taste them all.

MACON, Ga. — It's Macon Burger Week, and one man is taking full advantage.

Because of the pandemic, Macon Burger Week happened a little later than usual this year, with many participating restaurants offering their creations to-go to help thin the crowds, and Will Shoemaker was ready to taste them all.

He ate more than 15 burgers in three days. Shoemaker says it's super-exciting to have the opportunity, so much so that he had to train for it.

Photos: Macon Burger Week 2020 burgers 1/20

2/20

3/20

4/20

5/20

6/20

7/20

8/20

9/20

10/20

11/20

12/20

13/20

14/20

15/20

16/20

17/20

18/20

19/20

20/20 1 / 20

"You know, it's a good thing to be able to eat -- I like that -- but it's also a risk to health. I have to walk anywhere from 5 to 9 miles a day to be able to eat and consume these calories," Shoemaker said.